Fake Pir abducts girl with gold ornaments

OKARA: A girl was allegedly abducted by a fake Pir at Sabri Colony on Tuesday. Reportedly, fake Pir accused Siddiq of 52/3R village used to visit the house of Muhammad Shahid Fareed. During his visits, he allegedly developed illicit relations with Iqra Fareed, the sister of Shahid Fareed. On the day of the incident, the accused allegedly abducted the girl along with cash and gold ornaments. Police have registered a case.

TWO DRUG PUSHERS HELD: Police on Tuesday arrested two drug pushers. The police arrested drug pusher Manzoor Hussain with 850 grams charas and Zobia with 2,500 grams charas. The police have registered cases.