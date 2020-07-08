Roosevelt Hotel not being privatised, IHC told

ISLAMABAD: The PIA-owned Roosevelt Hotel in New York is not being privatised, a federal law officer informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday. Justice Amir Farooq was hearing a petition against the government’s reported plan to privatize the hotel located in the heart of global commercial and tourism hub. Deputy Attorney General (DAG) Raja Khalid Mahmood told the judge that Roosevelt Hotel was not being privatised. Justice Amir asked Khalid if he wanted to submit a written response to the petition to which he replied that he needed some time to seek instructions in this regard from the government. The judge directed the federal law officer to apprise the court of the government’s stance on the issue in the next hearing and adjourned the case until July 15.