Married woman shot dead for ‘honour’

TOBA TEK SINGH: A married woman was murdered for ‘honour’ at Chak 151/GB on Tuesday.

Sadar police said that the husband of Nasreen Bibi was abroad for job and in his absence she allegedly had developed illicit relations with a youth of her village. On the day of the incident, her accused brother Abdul Ghaffar saw her in compromising position with her paramour. To it, the accused allegedly shot her dead. Police were conducting raids to arrest the accused.

MAN TORTURED TO DEATH BY WIFE, HER FATHER: A man was tortured to death by his wife and her father at Chak 298/JB, Gojra, on Tuesday.

Syed Ali Raza visited the house of his father-in-law accused Khadim Hussain to get reconcile the dispute with his accused wife Asima Bibi who was residing with her father these days.

In the meantime, harsh words were exchanged between the both parties. Later, both Asima and her father Khadim allegedly tortured Ali to death. Police have arrested both woman and her father.