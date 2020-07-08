Asad summons parliamentary leaders’ meeting today

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser has called a meeting of the leaders of the parliamentary parties in the National Assembly (NA) today (Wednesday) to discuss the business of the House and maintaining decorum as per rules of Procedure in the House during the 23rd NA session.

Federal ministers Pervez Khattak, Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Hussain Qureshi, Asad Umar, Dr. Shirin Mazari, Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema, Syed Aminul Haq, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Minister of State Ali Muhammad Khan and Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Zaheeruddin Babar have been invited to attend the meeting. Ghous Bakhsh Khan Mehr from

GDA, Khalid Hussain Magsi from Balochistan Awami Party, Muhammad Akhtar Mengal from Balochistan National Party, Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti from Jamhoori Watan Party and Muhammad Aslam Bhootani have also been invited. PPP parliamentary leaders Raja Pervez Ashraf, Syed Naveed Qamar, PML-N's Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Rana Sanaullah, Ms. Shahida Akhtar Ali from Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal Pakistan, and Amir Haider Azam Khan from Awami National Party have been invited to attend the meeting.

Besides discussing the business of the house for upcoming session of the NA, the government will take the opposition into confidence on planned joint sitting of both the houses of the Parliament possibly in the current month with regard to seven legislative pieces which has been passed by the NA but lapsed in the Senate. In the meanwhile, inaugural meeting of the Executive Committee of the Pakistan-Afghanistan Parliamentary Friendship Group (PFG) will also be held in the National Assembly today (Wednesday)

The meeting will inter alia be attended by key ministers of the Cabinet, parliamentarians, advisors & special assistants to the Prime Minister, Pakistan’s Special Envoy to Afghanistan and relevant federal secretaries on the invitation of the Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser. The meeting will seek to complement the democratic vision of the elected house to promote parliamentary role in deepening bilateral relationship with Afghanistan.