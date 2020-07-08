ACE arrests 2 irrigation officials

BAHAWALPUR: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Bahawalnagar circle Monday evening arrested two staffers of irrigation department on charges of receiving bribe. Accused Zaladar Abbas and Patwari Tabbasum took bribe from a farmer for allotting canal water to him for irrigation. According to circle officer Abdul Qayyum, the staffers received bribe in a local hotel and local magistrate Muhammad Naeem arrested them. The accused have been shifted to City-A division police station, Bahawalnagar.