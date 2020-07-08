close
Wed Jul 08, 2020
July 8, 2020

NBP Funds announced that it has paid dividends of Rs. 668 Crores to unitholders of its open-end mutual funds and plans in FY 2019-20.

Karachi

July 8, 2020

KARACHI: NBP Funds is one of the leading Asset Management Company (AMC) in Pakistan, offering saving and investment solutions including Shariah Compliant products to investors to help them meet their financial goals. It has the highest achievable investment management rating of AM1 (Very High Quality) by PACRA.***

