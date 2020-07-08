‘Halt federal executions in US’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON: More than 1,000 US religious leaders urged President Donald Trump on Tuesday to abandon plans to resume federal executions after a hiatus of 17 years.
"As our country grapples with the Covid-19 pandemic, an economic crisis, and systemic racism in the criminal legal system, we should be focused on protecting and preserving life, not carrying out executions," the leaders from various Christian faiths said in a statement.