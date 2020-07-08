3 accused of murders held

LAHORE:Lahore Investigation Police Wing claimed to have arrested three criminals involved in three murders. The arrested accused are: Waqas who allegedly killed a man, Akram, outside Ferozwala Kutchery at Shahdara Town, Noman, who reportedly murdered a 40-year-old woman, Samia, at Sabzazar and Awais, who allegedly killed his friend, Noman, over text messaging issue at Shahdara.