Wed Jul 08, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
July 8, 2020

3 accused of murders held

Lahore

LAHORE:Lahore Investigation Police Wing claimed to have arrested three criminals involved in three murders. The arrested accused are: Waqas who allegedly killed a man, Akram, outside Ferozwala Kutchery at Shahdara Town, Noman, who reportedly murdered a 40-year-old woman, Samia, at Sabzazar and Awais, who allegedly killed his friend, Noman, over text messaging issue at Shahdara.

