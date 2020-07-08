3 accused of murders held

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Lahore Investigation Police Wing claimed to have arrested three criminals involved in three murders. The arrested accused are: Waqas who allegedly killed a man, Akram, outside Ferozwala Kutchery at Shahdara Town, Noman, who reportedly murdered a 40-year-old woman, Samia, at Sabzazar and Awais, who allegedly killed his friend, Noman, over text messaging issue at Shahdara.