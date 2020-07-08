Body to probe harassment

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar formulated a committee to probe alleged harassment of girl students in a private school in the city. The CM has asked for a transparent and unbiased inquiry into the matter. Punjab Minister for Education Murad Raas had confirmed rising harassment cases in government and private education institutes. Raas had stressed that the parents needed to be more vigilant in that regard. Raas added that complaints of harassment had piled up from various private schools in the province in the past few days which were also being looked at with serious concern.