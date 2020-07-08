close
Wed Jul 08, 2020
AFP
July 8, 2020

Rome suspends flights from BD

World

AFP
July 8, 2020

ROME: Italy’s health minister ordered the suspension of flights to Rome from Bangladesh on Tuesday, after a spate of coronavirus cases within the community that authorities worry could expand.

On Monday, the Lazio region surrounding Rome issued a special decree calling for passengers from Dhaka to be given virus tests upon their arrival at Rome’s Fiumicino airport. Of the 225 arriving Dhaka passengers on Monday, 21 tested positive for the disease, Lazio’s top health official Alessio D’Amato said on Tuesday, calling it a "veritable viral ‘bomb’ that we’ve defused".

