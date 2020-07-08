Aide to Russian space chief held

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MOSCOW: A former journalist and aide to the head of Russia’s space agency Roscosmos was detained on Tuesday on charges of treason for divulging state military secrets, Russian authorities said on Tuesday. Roscosmos said in a statement that the detention of Ivan Safronov in Moscow was not related to his employment at the space agency and that investigators had launched a probe.