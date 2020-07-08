close
Wed Jul 08, 2020
AFP
July 8, 2020

Aide to Russian space chief held

AFP
July 8, 2020

MOSCOW: A former journalist and aide to the head of Russia’s space agency Roscosmos was detained on Tuesday on charges of treason for divulging state military secrets, Russian authorities said on Tuesday. Roscosmos said in a statement that the detention of Ivan Safronov in Moscow was not related to his employment at the space agency and that investigators had launched a probe.

