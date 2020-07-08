Son clashes with Lloris as Spurs beat Everton

LONDON: Hugo Lloris insisted he had made peace with Son Heung-min after the Tottenham stars were involved in a furious row during their side’s 1-0 win against Everton on Monday.

As Son walked towards the tunnel at half-time, France goalkeeper Lloris confronted the South Korea forward, shouting at him and shoving his shoulder.

The usually placid Son responded angrily and the pair had to be kept apart by team-mates Harry Winks and Moussa Sissoko as the altercation threatened to boil over.

Lloris was irked by Son’s failure to close down a loose ball in midfield moments before Everton threatened through Richarlison.

“I think to concede a chance a few seconds before half-time because we didn’t make a press annoyed me. But yeah, that’s football,” Lloris said.

Neither of the feuding players was hauled off at the break as Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho tried to keep the peace.

Son and Lloris looked to have buried the hatchet when they hugged at the final whistle in north London after Tottenham secured their second win since the coronavirus hiatus.

“It just belongs to the changing room. Outside you can say whatever you want. What happened is just part of football sometimes,” Lloris said.

“Let’s be honest, we are in a situation we are not happy with so we have to fight, to make sure we all go in the same direction.