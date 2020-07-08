Iranian football’s Esteghlal suffer 12 positive cornavirus tests: reports

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TEHRAN: Eleven players and one staff member at Tehran football giants Esteghlal have tested positive for coronavirus, official agency Irna reported on Tuesday.
“After tests, 12 people - a team doctor and players - were confirmed positive” Irna reported, quoting a statement from Tehran’s Massih-Danechvari hospital.