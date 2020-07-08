FIH conducts workshop for Pak coaches

LAHORE: The Federation of International Hockey (FIH) conducted a national coaching workshop for Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) coaches.

A group of 34 Pakistani coaches participated in the workshop on Tuesday. The coaches included former national and international players.

Former Olympians Mohammad Imran, Zeeshan Ashraf, Mudassar Ali Khan, Mohammad Sarwar, Tariq Aziz, and Shafqat Rasool also attended the workshop.

Wasim Ahmed, Nasir Ahmed, Babar Abdullah, Khawar Javed, and Kashif Ali were also among participants.

Former national hockey team captain and FIH master coach Olympian Tahir Zaman and Siegfried Ekman conducted the workshop.

Tayyab Ikram, Chief Executive of the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF), also made his presence felt during the workshop.

The conductors delivered special lectures to the coaches on modern hockey as the purpose of the workshop was to acquaint the coaches with modern coaching.