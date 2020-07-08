Lahore to have country’s first national cycling academy

LAHORE: Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) in collaboration with Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) is establishing the country’s first national cycling academy at Lahore.

In this regard, Nusrat Rana, Director Pakistan Sports Board Coaching Centre, Lahore, signed an agreement with the PCF.

Repair work has been started in the only cycling velodrome of Pakistan located in Nishtar Sports Complex.

The PCF will provide technical and coaching facilities at this national level academy while the registration of cyclists can be done at the coaching centre in Lahore.

President PCF Azhar Ali Shah said that PSB has always taken steps for the development of Pakistani sports.

Nusrat Rana said: “We have taken practical steps to provide sports facilities on the PSB land located in Nishtar Sports Complex.

“Instead of spending a single rupee of government exchequer, sports activities are being started under public-private partnership. The establishment of Pakistan’s first National Cycling Academy will promote cycling in Pakistan,” said the official.

Secretary PCF Nisar Ahmed said that in two to three years they would start getting new talent from the academy which would be trained by qualified level one and level two coaches of UCI.

International Cycling Federation’s Level One Pakistani female coach Mahim Malik said the academy would create the best cycling environment for young male and female athletes.