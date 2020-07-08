‘19 sports projects underway in Lahore’

LAHORE: As many as 19 sports development projects are underway in Lahore, said Divisional Sports Officer (DSO) Lahore Nadeem Qaiser while briefing a meeting chaired by Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti at National Hockey Stadium on Tuesday.N

Nadeem informed the meeting that 11 sports projects are under construction in Tehsil Lahore Model Town and four each in Tehsil Lahore Cantt and Tehsil Lahore City. “The project of Model Town APS 7x7 hockey ground is in the final stages of completion and astro-turf has been laid on the ground,” he said.

DSO Faisalabad Tariq Nazir informed the meeting that as many as 23 sports development projects are being built in Faisalabad Division including 20 schemes of Project Management Unit and three CNW.

Punjab Minister for Sports Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti has issued directives to officers for timely completion of sports development projects in Lahore and Faisalabad divisions.

Bhatti also directed the officers to examine the 19 kanal land in Iqbal Park for the construction of an ‘akhara’ so that Punjab’s traditional wrestling (desi kushti) could be promoted. The Kasur Gymnasium was also reviewed during the meeting.