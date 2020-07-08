PPP UK remembers Bhutto as defender of democracy

LONDON: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) UK has paid rich tribute to the services of former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and condemned as “Black Day” July 5 -- the date in 1977 when Bhutto’s government was toppled in a coup.

Senior leadership attended the live event from Pakistan. Syed Nayyar Bukhari said dictatorships are a menace and feed terrorism and extremism, he said adding that the PPP was committed to protect democracy in the country and to helping the supremacy of Parliament.

Saeed Ghani said: “The PPP is the only party that will defend Pakistan and democracy as its leadership has given numerous sacrifices to strengthen democracy in the country.”

Chaudhry Manzoor said Bhutto sacrificed his life for democracy and the masses but refused to bow to retrogressive and anti-democratic forces.

Sharmila Farooqi said the first woman prime minister of a Muslim country, Benazir Bhutto, sacrificed her life for the betterment of the people and wanted to make Pakistan a developed and more progressive country.

Faisal Kundi said the progressive and developing Pakistan came to a halt when Ziaul Haq imposed martial law.

President PPP UK Mohsin Bari said PPP has been facing challenges and threats but at the same these difficulties contribute to making it better and stronger than before. “Shaheed Bhutto loved the downtrodden, poverty stricken people and that was why PPP gained nationwide popularity but dictators always created hurdles in his way and hanged him for the only reason that he supported the poor.”

Other speakers and PPP UK senior leadership Umer Memon, Ashraf Chugtai, Khawaja Moin, Rana Akhter, Aftab Baghi, Waheed Iqbal, Raja Allah Ditta, Ch Zafar and Amber Hassan also said that 5th July would remain a Black Day in the history of Pakistan.

The event was organised by PPP United Kingdom and hosted by Agha Tanveer Iqbal, Fakhar Kazmi and Asad Nawaz. Others included Azhar Baralvi, Anjum Jarrlal, Samia Ali, Amber Ijaz, Syed Khurshid Bukhari and Arif Mughal.