Man behind Isa video sent to jail on remand

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Tuesday sent the man, who was accused of allegedly threatening Supreme Court judge Qazi Faez Isa and the institution of the judiciary in a viral video, to jail on judicial remand.

During the hearing on Tuesday, ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan rejected the Federal Investigation Agency’s FIA’s request to extend the physical remand of the accused, Agha Iftikharuddin, and sent him to jail on judicial remand after the expiry of his seven-day physical remand.

However, the court extended the physical remand of another accused, Akbar Ali, in the matter for two days.