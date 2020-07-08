21st martyrdom anniversary of Kargil heroes observed

By News Desk

RAWALPINDI: The 21st Shahadat (martyrdom) anniversary of Captain Karnal Sher Khan and Havaldar Lalak Jan — both awarded with Nishan-e-Haider — was observed on Tuesday at their native towns of Swabi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Ghizer, Gilgit-Baltistan, respectively.

The wreath laying ceremonies were held to pay homage to the supreme sacrifices of valiant sons of the soil in the line of duty to safeguard Pakistan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“On behalf of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Major General Ehsan Mehmood Khan, Force Commander Northern Areas, laid wreath at Havaldar Lalak Jan shaheed’s grave, while Commandant Punjab Regimental Centre laid wreath at the grave of Captain Karnal Sher Khan shaheed,” it said.

People from various walks of life, civil and military officials and relatives of the martyrs attended the ceremonies. In his tribute to the Kargil War heroes Captain Sher Khan and Havaldar Lalak Jan, Gen Bajwa said the martyrs wrote history with their blood against all odds. “There is nothing more honourable than laying one’s life for the defence of the motherland. The nation is proud of its gallant sons for valour and unwavering allegiance to defend the country, regardless of the cost,” the ISPR quoted the Army chief as saying.