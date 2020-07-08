PTI, PPP lock horns on veracity of JIT report

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: In the latest twist to the ongoing feud between the Centre and Sindh, a federal minister has claimed that a JIT report that the PPP-ruled provincial government made public had omissions, while the Sindh government demanded the minister present his findings to parliament.

The Sindh government had made public three reports on Monday, one of which focused on alleged Lyari gangster Uzair Baloch and Karachi’s violent past. Maritime affairs minister Ali Zaidi made a series of claims in a press conference alongside information minister Shibli Faraz, but the one that stood out the most was the allegation that the report the Pakistan Peoples Party released was “tampered with” and “truncated”. He said the “original” JIT report carried the signatures of its members on every page — except the representative of Sindh government. He also claimed it contains the names of six PPP leaders who patronised Uzair Baloch.

The JIT report with the signatures of agencies and other officials “directly implicated” PPP’s leaders for abetting and using Uzair Baloch in crimes, he claimed, adding: “Uzair Baloch’s gang used to behead rival gangsters and throw away their heads. This is not made up or a story from Mexico, this was happening within Karachi — my city.”

He then appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to take suo motu notice against the PPP’s alleged involvement in crimes committed by the alleged gangster. He said: “Everyone has seen how Karachi has been systematically destroyed by the PPP.”

In response, Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab, as well as Abdul Qadir Patel and Saeed Ghani alleged the report that Zaidi presented was “counterfeit” and aimed to malign the PPP, and asked the minister, “who is in a position of responsibility”, if he can produce an unsigned report on the floor of the House.

“Ali Zaidi said he has the JIT with four signatures. Which JIT has four signatures? There is a head of the JIT, who is a government official, then there are six members, these seven [members] make a report and then submit it to the home department,” said the PPP leader.

Wahab said in Uzair Baloch’s case there were seven JIT members, who turned their findings into a report and signed it, which was later submitted to the home department.

Criticising Zaidi, the PPP leader cast aspersions on the federal minister’s mental state. “The question is where did Ali Zaidi get this document from? Who are the people providing Ali Zaidi these documents?”

Calling the other JIT a “manufactured document”, Wahab alleged similar incidents have occurred in the past and Zaidi was doing it now to malign the PPP.

“The paper we showed, we showed it with all the official signs, there is nothing of the sort [that Zaidi alleges] in it. It is our vindication that it shows mala fide intentions towards the PPP,” he said.