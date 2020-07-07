Assets beyond means probe: Shahbaz seeks exemption from appearance, extension in bail

LAHORE: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif has filed a miscellaneous application in the Lahore High Court seeking exemption from personal appearance and extension of pre-arrest bail in assets beyond means investigation by the NAB.

On previous hearing, the court had also granted Shahbaz exemption from personal appearance and asked him to go for a coronavirus test from Institute of Public Health Sciences. Shahbaz in his application said unfortunately no one from IPHS contacted him for the test but he got conducted test from a private laboratory which is negative.

However, he said he was fatigued after coronavirus attack due to old age. He said he has been living in isolation at home under the supervision of doctors of Ittefaq Hospital. He pointed out that famous physician after consultation with other doctors has advised him to undergo test of corona antibodies,which according to them, are on lower side. He said under such circumstances it will be highly risky for him to go to public places. He prayed the court to allow him exemption from personal appearance and extend his pre-arrest bail for three weeks. A division bench led by Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem will take up application today (Tuesday).