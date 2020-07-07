ECP denies CEC’s meeting with president secretly

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Monday vehemently denied a piece of information, circulating on social media, giving the impression the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) had recently met with President of Pakistan Arif Alvi.

In response to a tweet by noted Geo News analyst and anchor Saleem Safi, the Election Commission said the information was totally baseless. “This propaganda on social media is an attempt to malign a constitutional institution of Pakistan. There has never been any contact with the president either through messaging or any indirect channel or on personal level except a call on meeting, only once for a few minutes after the appointment as CEC during the office hours,” it noted.

While in the tweet, Saleem Safi had claimed that nowadays, the prime minister had given task to the president to manage NAB chairman and the Chief Election Commissioner. He claimed the chief election commissioner had been often seen at night having meeting at the President House. “It sounds, the new CEC will break records of Sardar Raza,” he wrote.

Sikandar Sultan Raja had replaced Sardar Muhammad Raza as Chief Election Commissioner on the completion of his term in January this year.