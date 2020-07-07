Eight arrested, weapons seized

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MARDAN: Eight people were arrested and several kinds of weapons seized during an operation here on Monday.On the directive of District Police Officer Zahidullah, the police conducted an operation in Hoti area where they arrested eight people, including two proclaimed offenders, one drug dealer, two alleged abettors in various crimes. One Kalakov, four pistols, 47 bullets, and over 3kg charas, says a press release.