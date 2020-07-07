close
Tue Jul 07, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
July 7, 2020

Eight arrested, weapons seized

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 7, 2020

MARDAN: Eight people were arrested and several kinds of weapons seized during an operation here on Monday.On the directive of District Police Officer Zahidullah, the police conducted an operation in Hoti area where they arrested eight people, including two proclaimed offenders, one drug dealer, two alleged abettors in various crimes. One Kalakov, four pistols, 47 bullets, and over 3kg charas, says a press release.

