Owners ask govt to reopen hotel industry in Swat

MINGORA: Office bearers of “All Swat Hotels Association” on Monday demanded the provincial government to reopen tourism and hotel industry in the scenic Swat Valley.

Addressing a press conference here at Swat Press Club, President of the All Swat Hotels Association said that due to lockdown and Covid-19 pandemic, the hotel industry had suffered 3.5 billion loss in the last three months. “Up to 15,000 employees have become jobless and each day is adding to the miseries and troubles of the hotel industry” said Zahid Khan, the association president. He urged the provincial government to take measures and give directives to the local administration to reopen hotel and tourism industry in the valley.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan, last year declared, the year 2020 as the year of tourism, but unfortunately Covid-19 halted many activities. We promise to take all precautionary measures and urge the government to shut those hotels and restaurant found violating the standard operating procedures (SOPs) “, said Abdul Wadood, President, Kalaam Hotels Association. He added that only tourists had been barred from the scenic valleys of Swat while the officials and their families were still visiting Kalaam and other areas in large number.