Governor concerned at performance of varsity syndicates

PESHAWAR: Governor Shah Farman on Monday said that vice-chancellors of the public sector universities should be empowered enough to execute administrative affairs and boost the overall performance of higher educational institutions.

He was presiding over a meeting which was also attended by the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan here at the Governor’s House, said a handout. Adviser to Chief Minister on Higher Education Khaleeq-ur-Rehman and other relevant officials were present there as well. The participants discussed and reviewed different suggestions for improving the educational standard of institutions of higher education in the province and to resolve their administrative and financial problems.

The governor said the improvement in the administrative system of the varsities would be pivotal in the dissemination of quality education.