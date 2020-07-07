Compensation announced for aggrieved Sikh families

PESHAWAR: Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman Dr Aamir Ahmad and Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee have announced compensation for the families of those Sikhs who lost lives in the Sheikhupura accident.

A press release said every aggrieved family would get Rs 100,000 each. It said the chairman of the board extended sympathies to the aggrieved families. The Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee head Satwant Singh and general secretary Ameer Singh, additional secretary of the board (Shrines) Muhammad Tariq Wazir, deputy secretary Imran Gonadal, offered condolences to the affected families over the loss of precious lives. It may be mentioned here that the bodies of the train-coach crash victims were shifted from Lahore to Peshawar through a special plane. Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri had visited the Gurdwara Bhai Joga Singh Sahab in Dabagari, Peshawar to express solidarity with the families of the victims. Meanwhile, a Sikh community representative, Dr Sahib Singh, thanked the ETPB officials for standing with his community in these trying times.