Tribute to martyrs

RAWALPINDI: Glowing tribute to indomitable courage, devotion and exemplary leadership of Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider and Havaldar Lalak Jan shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, the war heroes from Swabi, KP and Ghizer, GB, who wrote history with their blood against all odds. There is nothing more honourable than laying one’s life for defence of the motherland. Nation is proud of its gallant sons for valour and unwavering allegiance.”