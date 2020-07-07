No secret meeting of CEC with president : ECP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Monday vehemently denied a piece of information, circulating on social media, giving the impression the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) had recently met with President of Pakistan Arif Alvi.

In response to a tweet by noted Geo News analyst and anchor Saleem Safi, the Election Commission said the information was totally baseless.“This propaganda on social media is an attempt to malign a constitutional institution of Pakistan.

There has never been any contact with the president either through messaging or any indirect channel or on personal level except a call on meeting, only once for a few minutes after the appointment as CEC during the office hours,” it noted. While in the tweet, Saleem Safi had claimed that nowadays, the prime minister had given task to the president to manage NAB chairman and the Chief Election Commissioner.