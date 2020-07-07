Pakistani American Youth Society organizes ‘volunteers’ appreciation day’

NEW YORK: Pakistani American Youth Society was celebrating all volunteers who, for 90 days, worked tirelessly to help us serve a total of 92,000 free, daily-prepared halal meals throughout New York City.

During this time, coalition partners also organized multiple COVID-19 diagnostic and antibody testing drives for hundreds of community members in the borough of Brooklyn.

The event was held at PAYS Community Center with Brooklyn Borough President Eric L. Adams; Queens Borough President Sharon Lee, US Congresswoman Yvette D. Clarke, NYS Senator John C. Liu, NYS Assembly Member Charles D. Fall, Hon. Judge Caroline Cohen, Hon. Judge Odessa Kennedy, NYPD Deputy Chief Charles Scholl of Patrol Borough Brooklyn South, and President of NYPD Muslim Officers Society Captain Adeel Ran, NYS Assembly candidate Zohran Mamdani, Founder of Pakistani American Youth Society and the highest ranking Pakistani American in the NYC Government NYC Deputy Public Advocate Mr. Kashif, Brooklyn Masjid Quba Imam Adnan Ud din, President PAYS Isra Rashid, organizers and activists.

Certificates and shield distributed amongst volunteers who dedicated themselves for this noble cause. The area called Little Pakistan that PAYS has been involved in. First of all, little Pakistan is the largest Pakistani enclave in NYC, with a population of approximately 35000 Pakistanis in the area.

COVID-19 has caused close to one percent fatalities of the entire neighborhood, which translates into over 300 deceased. There is also an unemployment rate of over 60 percent due to the virus, with many households having seniors and people with pre-existing conditions.

Many of the households have a single source of income and due to death; many of these households have lost all forms of income. PAYS has filled the gap for many households by providing meals that are prepared daily and halal. The number of meals distributed so far exceeds 92,000. It is important to note that all of this has been achieved without any funding from the government.

PAYS have taken COVID-19 initiative by coalition of community based organizations led by Pakistani American Youth Society (PAYS). Who did the success of amazing initiative called "Come Break Bread with us".