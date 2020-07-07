Youth murdered

DASKA: A youth was murdered in the area of Satra police on Monday. Adeel Ahmed was sleeping at his outhouse at village Langrawalee when accused Zaryab and Sajjad allegedly kidnapped him and tortured and killed him. Police have registered a case on the application of the father of the deceased.

THREE WOMEN INJURED: Ten people injured three women and tore their clothes in the area of Satra police on Monday. Reportedly, Salma Bibi of Rechria, her daughter and her sister were present at their house when accused Arif, Ijaz, Riaz, Imran and their accomplices came and tortured them, tore their clothes and injured them.

EXTORTION CASE: City police Monday registered a case against a man on charges of extortion of money. Mushtaq Ahmed told police that accused Ansar demanded extortion money Rs 1,000,000 from him and threatened him of dire consequences if his demand was not met.