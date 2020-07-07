Cop killed in firing incident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SARGODHA: A police constable was killed in a firing incident in Mela police limits on Monday. According to a police spokesperson, cops M Hussain and M Bilal were patrolling on a motorcycle at night in Mela police jurisdiction when they intercepted two suspects motorcyclists. The motorcyclists opened fire, killing M Hussain on the spot.