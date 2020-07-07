Man held for making objectionable videos of kids

FAISALABAD: The FIA on Monday arrested a man on the charge of making objectionable videos of small children and later blackmailing them and their families to pay him handsome money.

The FIA arrested accused Younis Jat from Samanabad who was blackmailing the parents of the children by saying that he would smuggle these videos to some other country. The FIA team conducted a raid at Fatehabad and recovered hundreds of videos of the children from the possession of the accused.

THESIS: PhD Textile Engineering Scholar Ms Shagufta Riaz will defend her final thesis on July 13 (online) at 10-30am.

She has completed her research work under supervision of Munir Ashraf, Associate Professor, Faculty of Engineering and Technology, National Textile University, Faisalabad and Prof Dr M Tahir Hussain, Dean FoS who is his co-supervisor.