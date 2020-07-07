Five officials among17 booked for fraud

JHANG: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Jhang circle Monday registered a case against 17 people, including 5 officials of Revenue Department on charges of illegally selling a property of a widow.

Shahida Parveen told the ACE Director that her husband Muhammad Yaqoob had purchased one kanal land in 2003 and later he constructed a house on it. She said in 2008 his husband died and the property ownership was transferred to her name in 2015. She said patwari Mehboob Khan issued a fake ownership slip of her property in the favour of other people. She said the ownership slip was verified by gardawar Muhammad Riaz and revenue officer Rana Liaqat. She alleged some private persons with the connivance of the revenue officials managed to sale the property with fake documents. The ACE probed the issue and registered a case against three revenue officials and 14 private people.

ACE ARRESTS CLERK: The ACE team in another action arrested a clerk over receiving bribe. Clerk Faisal Nawaz received Rs 8,000 bribe from a complainant to accord him a favour in terms of a land issue. The ACE impounded the office record of girdawar Allah Ditta, who left his office before the raid of the ACE team.

The ACE team also took custody of revenue record which was prepared and managed by the private clerk Faisal Nawaz instead of the girdawar. The clerk was arrested.