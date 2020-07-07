2 dacoits injured in encounter

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: Two alleged dacoits were injured during a police encounter near ABC Bridge on Sunday night. The bandits were reportedly looting people when the police reached and alleged dacoits Abdur Rahman and Shahbaz Ahmad were injured during the encounter. Meanwhile, Sargodha Road police recovered a dead body of a girl from Dasuha Canal Bridge.