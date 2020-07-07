close
Tue Jul 07, 2020
July 7, 2020

2 dacoits injured in encounter

July 7, 2020

FAISALABAD: Two alleged dacoits were injured during a police encounter near ABC Bridge on Sunday night. The bandits were reportedly looting people when the police reached and alleged dacoits Abdur Rahman and Shahbaz Ahmad were injured during the encounter. Meanwhile, Sargodha Road police recovered a dead body of a girl from Dasuha Canal Bridge.

