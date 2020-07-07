Minister briefed on various road projects

ISLAMABAD:: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar chaired meeting to review various road infrastructure projects under PPP mode. Chairman National Highway Authority Capt. Sikkandar Qayyum, Chief Executive Officer PPPA Malik Ahmed Khan and senior officials were present the meeting.

Minister was briefed on various projects which were currently under consideration for implementation under PPP mode. The meeting was informed that apart from Sukkur Hyderabad Motorway, which has been approved by CDWP two more road projects “N-25 Karachi-Quetta Road” worth approximately Rs200 billion and Mianwali- Muzafargarh Road worth approximately Rs100 billion are also being processed for implementation under PPP mode.

Minister said that these projects would help to provide good road infrastructure facilities in collaboration with private sector. The minister further directed to complete the design and feasibility studies of both the project by 31st March 2021.

National Highway N-25 connects Karachi with Quetta the capital of Balochistan and provides access to Afghanistan via Chaman. This project includes construction of additional carriageway and rehabilitation of existing road to make it a 4-lane divided carriageway.