Israel launches spy satellite

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israel launched a new reconnaissance satellite early on Monday, the defence ministry said, its latest asset to be deployed against arch-enemy Iran. "The Israel Ministry of Defence and Israel Aerospace Industries have successfully launched the ´Ofek 16´ reconnaissance satellite" at 4:00 am local time (0100 GMT), the ministry said in a statement. The "electro-optical reconnaissance satellite with advanced capabilities... will undergo a series of tests," it added.