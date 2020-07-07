Louvre reopens to applause!

PARIS: The world’s most visited museum, the Louvre in Paris, reopened on Monday after nearly four months of coronavirus closure, with a restricted number of masked visitors enjoying a rare chance to view the "Mona Lisa" and other treasures without the usual throngs.

Several dozen visitors queued outside the vast former palace of France’s kings, eagerly awaiting the opening at 9:00 am (0700 GMT) as the museum hopes to start recuperating losses estimated at more than 40 million euros ($45 million) due to the lockdown.