Hot, humid forecast

LAHORE:Hot and humid weather was reported in the city here Monday while the Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan. Moist monsoon currents are penetrating northeastern and southern parts of the country. Weak westerly wave is also affecting upper parts of the country. They predicted mainly hot and humid weather in most parts of the country. However, rain/wind-thundershowers are expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, central/southern Punjab, Northeastern Balochistan, Sindh, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during evening/night. Rainfall was recorded in various cities including Karachi (Saddar 43, Faisal Base 26, North Nazimabad 22, Masroor Base 12, Met Observatory 10, Jinnah Terminal 09, Landi 03, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Surjani Town 01), Hayderabad 03, Dadu, Sukkur 02 and Jacobabad 01, Pattan 13, Malamjabba 05, Saidu Sharif 03, Zhob 11, Sibbi 10, Barkhan 02, Astore, Gilgit, Bagrote 03, Gupis 01, Muzaffarabad, Garhi Dopatta 06, Gujranwala 03 and Multan 01.