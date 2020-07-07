Career counselling; questions and answers

Q1: Dear Abidi sir, I have done Bachelors in Accounts and Finance. I did this Honors degree from Malaysia. I am also appearing for last three papers of ACCA as finalist. I want to go abroad for higher studies and for this I wish your expert opinion and advice as to which degree/ course would be good choice for me in future? (Eman Sarmad Butt, Lahore)

Ans: If you can afford and have budget to study one of the best ranking institutions, I will suggest masters in Financial Risk Management or Pursue CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst) which surely will give you a career boost and help in finding a better job anywhere in the world.

Q2: Respected sir, I am a student of MA Project Management from Bahria University, Karachi. I have also done Computer Engineering (Bachelors) and working as project coordinator in a consultancy firm. Need your help for guidance in choosing a prospective career and opportunities. (Nosherwan, Karachi)

Ans: I would suggest you complete your current degree as it is a right choice according to your academic background and future plans. However, I will suggest a relevant/ field experience then you should apply for international opportunities.

Q3: Sir, I did an MBBS degree from a Chinese university. According to PMDC rules, I had to go through PMDC exams in which I failed. Now I am confused and don’t know whether I should continue and prepare for PMDC exams again or I should study something else? (Zaheer Safiullah, Multan)

Ans: I think you should consider doing MSc Public Health from Canada or Australia. For this purpose, youwould also need to do IELTS/ TOEFL. I am quite confident that this would give you career boost and success in your future endeavours.

Q4: Dear Abidi sir, I request for a favour in guiding me for best study in future. I am doing DAE in Electronic Engineering. Please inform me for what I should do in future. (Mian Sheraz, Dera Ismail Khan)

Ans: After your DAE you should do your Bachelors in the Electronics Engineering. Once you get your Bachelors done, you should do Masters in Telecommunication with Wireless Engineering or Embedded Wireless Systems. I'm sure this will give you a better career boost and success.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).