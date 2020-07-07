Athletics seminar for coaches, professionals ends

LAHORE: Four local experts delivered lectures on the concluding day of the strength and conditioning seminar for national coaches and sports professionals of South Asian countries, organised by Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) on Monday.

The three-day online seminar, which started on July 4, was held in collaboration with South Asian Athletics Federation (SAAF) for coaches and sports professionals of Afghanistan, Bhutan, Bangladesh, India, Iran, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Rafique Ahmed, Talha Iftikhar, Tariq Mehmood Sidhu and Lt Col Ghulam Shabbir Anjum delivered lecturers in Monday’s session, which was attended by 300 participants. Rajeev Bikram Shah, President Nepal Athletic Association, was chairman of the day’s session. He appreciated the efforts of AFP to organised this seminar. Gen Palitha Fernando, President Athletic Association of Sri Lanka, thanked the lecturers, the seminar participants and the organisers.