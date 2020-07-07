Sports Dept launches fitness programme for players, masses

LAHORE: Punjab Youth Affairs and Sports Department on Monday launched a general fitness programme for players and public.

Fitness experts are imparting training to players of different games and public under the supervision of Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti on the social media pages of Sports Board Punjab (SBP).

Bhatti, in a video message, said effective measures are being taken to draw masses towards sports activities. “Proper guidance is being given to people of different walks of life regarding home sports activities through SBP social media pages,” he added.

“Strong immunity level is a must to fight coronavirus. Players and masses can strengthen their immune system by following the instructions of our experts. In SBP social media videos, physiotherapist Salman Feroze is giving useful tips regarding different physical exercises,” he added.