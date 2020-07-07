Five Chinese sailors kidnapped

LAGOS: Five Chinese sailors were abducted by pirates last week from a cargo ship in Nigerian waters, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday.

"On July 2... a Singapore cargo ship was attacked by pirates in Nigerian waters and five Chinese sailors were kidnapped," the foreign ministry in Beijing said. "The Chinese embassy in Nigeria has activated its emergency mechanism, requesting for Nigeria to take effective measures to search for the Chinese personnel who were taken."

Maritime security experts Dryad Global earlier said that the Singapore-owned Kota Budi cargo vessel was boarded by heavily armed men in the waters of Nigeria´s neighbour Benin. The Gulf of Guinea, which includes the Nigerian coast, is among the world´s most dangerous waters as pirates regularly loot ships and kidnap sailors for ransom.