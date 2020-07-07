UK set to axe Huawei 5G involvement

LONDON: China’s ambassador to Britain on Monday warned that London faced a risk to its international reputation if it blocked Huawei from the nation’s 5G network. The Financial Times said the government will decide this month to phase out the Chinese technology giant’s equipment because of persistent concerns about spying. A UK security investigation, yet to be published, has raised "very, very serious" questions over Huawei’s limited 5G role in Britain, the financial daily added.