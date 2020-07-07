Covid-19 imperils Aids progress: UN

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARIS: Covid-19 could cause an additional half a million Aids deaths if treatment is disrupted long term, the United Nations said on Monday in a warning that the pandemic was jeopardising years of progress against HIV. At the start of a week of virtual International Aids Conferences, the UN said the world was already way off course in its plan to end the public health threat even before Covid-19.