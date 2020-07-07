close
Tue Jul 07, 2020
AFP
July 7, 2020

Egypt’s mly to run in polls

AFP
July 7, 2020

CAIRO: Egypt’s parliament on Monday approved amendments allowing active or former military personnel to run for the presidency and parliament pending the army’s approval. The legislative changes come a year after Egyptians overwhelmingly voted in favour of constitutional amendments that potentially allow President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, a former army chief, to stay on until 2030.

