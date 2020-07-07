Maxwell set for first NY hearing

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NEW YORK: British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell is due to make her first appearance in a New York court on sex trafficking charges related to Jeffrey Epstein this week, court documents show. Maxwell -- who was arrested and charged last Thursday -- is due to be arraigned in a Manhattan federal court on Friday, according to a letter prosecutors submitted to the judge.