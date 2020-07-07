close
Tue Jul 07, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
July 7, 2020

Louvre reopens to applause!

World

AFP
July 7, 2020

PARIS: The world’s most visited museum, the Louvre in Paris, reopened on Monday after nearly four months of coronavirus closure, with a restricted number of masked visitors enjoying a rare chance to view the "Mona Lisa" and other treasures without the usual throngs.

Several dozen visitors queued outside the vast former palace of France’s kings, eagerly awaiting the opening at 9:00 am (0700 GMT) as the museum hopes to start recuperating losses estimated at more than 40 million euros ($45 million) due to the lockdown.

Latest News

More From World