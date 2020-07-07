Beer gardens reopen to lengthy queues across Scotland

GLASGOW: Drinkers queued for more than a hour to get into beer gardens as they reopened across Scotland on Monday.

Outdoor spaces in pubs and restaurants were able to open for the first time in 13 weeks as part of lockdown easing measures. Nicola Sturgeon urged people to comply with measures in place to protect against coronavirus at the newly reopened sites, such as giving names and contact details, or to stay at home.

A queue stretched down the street outside Hootenanny in Glasgow city centre, which opened its beer garden shortly after 11am. Gary Latto, 27, waited with Cameron Connor, 21, for their first pints since lockdown began. He said: “We’ve been queuing for an hour and a half but I think it will be worth it when we get in and get a couple of pints.”

Paddy Reilly, 39, celebrated meeting up with his sister, brother and sister-in-law for the first time since lockdown with a pint of Guinness.He said: “It’s amazing. You can’t get a pint of Guinness in the house – you need to come to a pub for that, it’s one thing you can’t get in lockdown.

“I’m over the moon, seeing my brother and my beautiful sister and my beautiful sister-in-law, they’ve not seen each other in ages.”Denis Flanagan, 47, waited about an hour for a table with his sister and friend.

He said: “We waited around an hour to get in and now we’re having a beer out of a glass tumbler for the first time in God knows how long.“It’s been great. It’s great to see people hanging about and just people watching again for the first time in a long time.”

Manager Andy Fairgrieve said capacity has been reduced as the inside of the pub remains closed until lockdown measures for these ease.Among the measures in place to help control the spread of coronavirus are having table service, staff wearing masks and enhanced cleaning, he said.

“It’s been busy since we opened first thing,” he added“I thought there might have been a few more complaints from people (about the restrictions) but I think everyone is just happy to be out and having a beer.”