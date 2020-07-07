US sanctions on Huawei may have significant impact on 5G role: Dowden

LONDON: US sanctions on Huawei are likely to have a “significant impact” on the firm’s ability to play a role in the UK’s 5G network, the Culture Secretary has said.

Oliver Dowden said on Monday that he has received a National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) report on the Chinese technology firm and will be discussing it with Boris Johnson.

The Prime Minister has been under enduring pressure from his own backbenches to halt the company’s involvement over concerns that it presents a security risk.

Dowden said the decision to permit Huawei limited access is not “fixed in stone”, meaning a major U-turn from the PM could be on the horizon.

Dowden said the NCSC had reviewed the impact of the sanctions announced by the US in May in a bid by Donald Trump’s administration to cut the firm off from international semiconductor supplies. “We believe that could have a significant impact on the reliability of Huawei equipment and whether we can use it safely,” the minister told Sky News.

“I’ve just received that advice, I’m working through it, the Prime Minister will do, and if it’s appropriate to change policy we’ll clearly make a statement in the House of Commons when we’ve been through that and reached a collective decision.”

Dowden later said on LBC radio that he would aim to tell Parliament whether there is to be a policy change later this month, before MPs rise for the summer recess.Johnson’s move to allow Huawei a role set the Government at odds with the US, which had repeatedly warned against the firm amid clashes with China.

China’s ambassador to the UK, Liu Xiaoming, sought to dismiss fears that Huawei’s involvement allows the Chinese state a backdoor access into mobile networks.During an online press conference, he also accused some British politicians of regarding China as a “threat” or a “hostile country”. “We want to be your friend, we want to be your partner, but if you want to make China a hostile country you have to bear the consequences,” he said.

Lord Mandelson, the Labour former minister who is bidding to become the World Trade Organisation’s director-general, said the sanctions had been a victory for the States. “We have to understand this is fundamentally not a question of security, it’s a commercial war between the US and China,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.“President Trump said he wanted to demolish Huawei and he’s doing so through very draconian sanctions, and we’re collateral damage in that.