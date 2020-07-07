Zakaria marks re-opening of Shah Jahan Mosque

LONDON: Pakistan’s High Commissioner Mohammad Nafees Zakaria marked the official re-opening of historic Shah Jahan Mosque in Woking on Saturday after the easing of Covid-19 lockdown.

According to a statement, Member House of Commons Jonathan Lord, Councillor Melanie Whitehand, Councillor Rashid Muhammad and Councillor Saj Hussain were also present during the High Commissioner’s visit to the mosque.

Zakaria was greeted by Imam M Saeed Hashmi, members of the mosque management committee and notables of the area. The mosque was built in 1889 by Dr Gottlieb Wilhelm Leitner and was the first mosque to be built in the UK and Northern Europe. The High Commissioner for Pakistan is the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the mosque.

Zakaria along with members of the management committee offered Zuhr prayers while observing the social distancing guidelines.

Imam Hashmi briefed the dignitaries on the services provided by the mosque to the local community. He particularly mentioned the food bank run by the mosque during the Covid-19 lockdown, which was visited by Prince Edward and his wife. Imam Hashmi mentioned that the mosque had historical relevance to the Pakistan Movement. In his remarks, the High Commissioner commended the administration of the mosque for its services to the community and active contributions to the fields of education, health, communal harmony and other social domains.

He acknowledged that the services provided by the mosque had created tremendous admiration and respect for the Pakistani community in the area. He assured that the Pakistan High Commission was committed to supporting the mosque in its diverse endeavours and work for the welfare of Pakistani community.

Later, the High Commissioner and MP Jonathan, along with other notables, visited the historic part of the mosque and praised its exquisite architecture. Zakaria also presented famous Pakistani mangoes to MP Jonathan Lord.